Supporters' Groups Welcome Club Backing For NHS

Burnley Football Club issued its annual accounts today, as is always the case on the final day of March. They showed a small profit, but the bigger news coming out of Turf Moor was the club’s move to support the NHS during this current COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The club has revealed today that it is opening parts of Turf Moor to East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust to help them deal with the extra capacity that is going to be necessary.

Neil Hart, the club’s chief executive, has also confirmed that the club will support NHS staff once football resumes to ensure they receive the thanks that they deserve.

Burnley FC Supporters Groups represent Burnley supporters worldwide and would like to take this opportunity to thank and applaud our football club for this initiative which will be of great benefit to our local members.

We are also fully aware that sporting organisations in other parts of the world are similarly supporting their health workers and we would also wish to thank those organisations during these difficult times.

Once football does resume in the way we all know so well, Burnley FC Supporters Groups, including members who are front line NHS workers, will support the club in any way that is needed, particularly in offering our support to the NHS staff who are currently doing so much to keep us safe.

Tony Scholes

On behalf of Burnley FC Supporters Groups