Stay Safe, Says Skipper

Clarets captain Ben Mee has urged everyone to stay safe as he joins the masses working from home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Mee and his Turf Moor team-mates aren’t currently reporting for training with the Clarets in shut-down during the enforced Premier League break.

And with no football to be played before the end of next month at the earliest, Mee has been balancing family time with keeping himself in shape ahead of a hoped-for-resumption at some point in the future.

“I’ve been watching Netflix, reading a few books and I’ve got a little two-year-old keeping me on my toes as well,” the defender told Sky Sports News in a telephone interview with the broadcaster.

“I’ve been converting my garage into a temporary gym for myself and just trying to keep busy.

“Trying to keep healthy is a big part of what we do and I’ll certainly be trying to do that.

“We’ve been in touch with the club’s sports science department and we’ve got a programme to do.

“We’ve got two weeks now where we’re going to be away from the training ground, so we need to keep ourselves fit and well.”

The Clarets won’t be back in training until 6 April at the earliest, although that date is very much a provisional one dependent on advice from the Government and the Premier League.

“The important thing is that it’s safe that we can leave our houses and go back to training,” Mee added.

“We are just following the guidelines that have been given at the minute and waiting to hear word from higher above to see what we can do.”

In the meantime, Mee insists the priority is around staying healthy and promoting the messages from the authorities to help stem the spread of the virus.

“Stay safe, be patient, look after your families and follow the guidelines,” said the Burnley skipper.

“Everyone’s safety is in the forefront of our minds and that’s what we want to achieve.”