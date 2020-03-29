Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

SHOP: Open For Orders Online! BOGOF And More

11 Hours ago

Order online for delivery of some fantastic offers including:

  • Half price home and away kits
  • Buy one, get one free on selected tops and our limited edition Guess Who game (new to this offer)
  • Up to half price on our Pro Fleece range (limited stock remaining). 

Also, we are still offering FREE standard delivery.

SHOP NOW

Please note:

In light of COVID-19, we have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure the highest standards of health and safety for our employees and customers. 

Our store team are available to answer any queries you may have regarding your order - you can email them on claretsstore@burnleyfc.com during office hours.

Deliveries may take slightly longer than usual during this period. 

We will continue to keep in touch, sharing our news, latest collections and offers via our social media channels and website.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

'We Are One Team'

10 Hours ago

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Premier League players have joined together to encourage fans to stay home and save lives in a ‘We Are One Team’ video.

Read full article

Club News

Joint Statement: PL, EFL and PFA

27 March 2020

The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today (Friday 27th March) to discuss the growing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: We're Doing What We Can

27 March 2020

Sean Dyche says his players are ‘ticking over’ as they wait for any possible green light to resume their Premier League campaign.

Read full article

Club News

It's Good To Talk!

26 March 2020

The Clarets’ squad is hitting the phones to stay in touch with fans and older members of the community.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

'We Are One Team'

10 Hours ago

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Premier League players have joined together to encourage fans to stay home and save lives in a ‘We Are One Team’ video.

Read full article

Club News

Joint Statement: PL, EFL and PFA

27 March 2020

The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today (Friday 27th March) to discuss the growing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: We're Doing What We Can

27 March 2020

Sean Dyche says his players are ‘ticking over’ as they wait for any possible green light to resume their Premier League campaign.

Read full article

Club News

It's Good To Talk!

26 March 2020

The Clarets’ squad is hitting the phones to stay in touch with fans and older members of the community.

Read full article

View more