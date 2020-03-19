Skip to site footer
Club News

SHOP: Home Entertainment From £6

7 Hours ago

Self-isolating or soon to be?

Entertain yourself and your family with our chosen selection of games that are all available to order from the Clarets Store website!

We also have FREE standard delivery on all orders for if you are unable to come down to the store.

 

BRXLZ Construction Football (£25) - Set your loved ones off with a special edition build-a-football. With almost 700 pieces, it will keep them busy for a while!

lego football.JPG

 

Guess Who BFC Edition (£15) - Our bespoke Guess Who game will have you and your opponents narrowing down asking yes or no questions to guess your chosen footballer.

Guesss who.jpg

BRXLZ Construction Stadium (£60) - Build Turf Moor and place proudly in your home with our build-a-stadium! Warning: the pieces are small so this make take a while to put together.

BRXLZ-Turf-Moor.jpg

BFC Top Trumps (£8) -  a popular card game in the UK since the 70's, Top Trumps brings players to life where you battle it out based on a points score basis. 

top trumps.JPG

 

Bertie Bee Teddy (£17) - A perfect present for our smaller Clarets, they can cuddle up to their favourite football mascot. 

bertie mascot teddy.JPG

Whilst you're browsing online, you can also take advantage of our current offers, including:

and more! 

 


