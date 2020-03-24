Scouts Still Have Eye On The Ball

While the Clarets and football in general undergoes a shutdown, there is one side of the club’s playing operation that is able to work overtime – the scouting department.

The effects of coronavirus and sport’s role in trying to limit the spread means there are currently no live games to watch.

But that doesn’t stop the Clarets’ recruitment and scouting department, under Technical Director Mike Rigg, from continuing their roles.

And with no travelling to do, the team is able to increase its output working from home and watching a constant source of action via the internet and video streaming.

“As well as the live scouting of players, which is obviously very important, there’s also the analysis of players which goes on constantly 24/7, 365 days a year,” said Rigg.

“And this period now has given us a little bit of an opportunity to do a lot more video scouting.”

Rigg oversees a network of scouts split between those who normally watch games both in the flesh and online, and a team usually based at Barnfield who are constantly analysing individuals from across the world.

Rigg reckons the Clarets monitor games across around 45 countries with the intention of filtering out talent they want to pursue with the aim of potentially following up as transfer targets.

Using software from video analysis company ‘Wyscout’, the talent spotters are able to watch a range of recent performances from individual players and highlight their relevant strengths and weaknesses.

“We are probably using this opportunity now to do a lot more analysis on players, who we normally wouldn’t get to see just because of where the league is, the difficulty of getting there and the cost implications and time efficiencies,” Rigg told Clarets Player HD.

“We have a team of scouts that are spending all day working on this, which is very common across the industry.

“You have the various levels of information and you try to do your research on players to try and get as much information as you can.

“The technology has brought it to our door, and it makes it a lot easier for us to do a lot more research on players than we would have done previously.”

