Club News

Rodriguez Facing Spell Out

Striker joins Ashley Barnes on the sidelines with knee injury

6 Hours ago

The Clarets will have their striking resources stretched with Jay Rodriguez added to the injury list ahead of Saturday’s visit to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Rodriguez has been ruled out of the trip to the Etihad Stadium with a twisted knee and isn’t likely to figure again until after the up-coming international break.

And Ashley Barnes is not yet ready to return following his recovery from hernia surgery as the Clarets look to extend their seven-match unbeaten run.

Barnes completed an hour in a training-ground game on Tuesday and has been penciled in for a further run-out ahead of a potential first-team return.

“He’s making steps,” said manager Sean Dyche.

“We will hopefully get him another game next week and then we’ll look at possible involvement if he comes through that.

Rodriguez shielding ball from Alerweireld.jpg

“But he’s been training with us for a few weeks, so that’s good.”

Rodriguez has been a regular starter since the turn of the year in Barnes’ absence, taking his goal tally for the season to eight and helping Burnley into the top half of the table.

But the 30-year-old will now spend his own spell on the sidelines with the knee problem which was assessed by a specialist this week.

“Fortunately, it’s not as serious as it could have been,” added Dyche, who still has Chris Wood and Matej Vydra to potentially spearhead his attack against a City side sitting second in the table.

“The surgeon who has looked after him before is pleased with that and Jay is pleased with that. He seems in good spirits.

“We’re hoping it settles down quite quickly.”

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matt Lowton will also be missing for the Clarets as they continue their recovery from injury.


