Reward A Claret!

Teaming up again with club partner LoveBet, we have a number of hospitality places to give away for the upcoming Burnley v Spurs game, this Saturday, to well deserving Clarets!

The prize includes:

a three course pre-match meal

tickets to watch the game from the executive seats outside the hospitality box

half time refreshments

a matchday programme

This is the ultimate prize for any Burnley supporter!

LoveBet would like to award these places to Burnley fans who you feel deserves a special matchday at the Turf, and all you need to do is nominate that special Claret you think deserves this fantastic prize.

It could be someone who finds it difficult to attend games due to caring for someone else, someone who has had a tough time over the past few months, or just someone you think deserves to a bit of VIP treatment for the day.

Simply fill in the form below stating the person you would like to nominate to receive two match hospitality passes, and the reasons for your nominations.

The deadline for entry is 12pm on Thursday 5th March. Winners will be drawn and contacted by the club by the end of play tomorrow.

Please note: if you are viewing this story on the club app you may have difficulties using the entry form - click here to be directed if required.

Terms and conditions

1. This competition is based around nominating someone you know- self nominations will not be accepted.

2. The data you use in the form above will not be used for any other reason other than for the choosing of a winner for this competition and will not be shared to any 3rd parties.

3. Winners must be able to attend the Burnley v Spurs game at Turf Moor on Saturday 7th March - no alternative prize or cash value is available.

4. The prize is based on two people attending the game in a hospitality box with other winners.