REPORT: Burnley U18s 1 Barnsley U18s 0

Clarets bounce back from weekend defeat with a win in Barnfield clash

7 Hours ago

Jayden Major's second-half goal proved to be difference between the two sides, as the Clarets ran out 1-0 winners over Barnsley.

It was a very young Burnley side once again, with the majority of second-year scholars featuring for the U23s on Monday at Crewe.

Four U16s started for Tony Philliskirk's side, with four first-year scholars also lining-up for the hosts, along with three second-year's.

It was a game with very few chances for either side, with the strong winds certainlty playing it's part at the Clarets' HQ.

Barnsley's Joe Ackroyd came close to opening the scoring, after the winger latched onto Finlay Armstrong's headed clearance, rifling a volley towards goal, which skimmed the crossbar.

With the sides level at the break, Burnley came out and were pushing for the opener.

Major cut inside from the left and fired an effort just wide of Archie Brown's post.

However, just over 10 minutes later the Clarets broke the deadlock, as Major curled home a corner, over the stranded Brown in the Tykes goal.

And the home side had a great opportunity to double their lead shortly after, as the trialist striker broke through on goal, before seeing his effort saved.

But despite the visitors' best effort at clawing a late goal back, Philliskirk's side stayed calm and composed to secure all three points, on an afternoon full of difficult conditions.

BURNLEY: Thomas, Patterson (Couch 60), Rooney, Armstrong, Carson, Etaluku (Walters 78), Hugill (Ratchford 78), Major, Moonan, Mellon, Trialist.


