PREVIEW: Crystal Palace v Burnley

Sean Dyche's men head to Crystal Palace in search of their first Premier League away win of the season - and what a time it would be to get it...

Burnley go to Selhurst Park on Saturday on the back of a run of just one win in 11 league games.

But Dyche’s men have avoided defeat in five of those fixtures to pick up valuable points and stay clear of the drop-zone.

And the Burnley boss can point to the statistics of the campaign to back up his assertion that the Clarets remain as competitive as ever.

He said: “There are some facts behind our journey this season.

“We took 17 points out of the first 17 games. We have just added 19 points out of the last 17 games, on a ‘bad run’. I don’t know how that actually equates.

“There’s a lot of perception about football and our job is to see the facts of what we do, analyse the facts, analyse the performances and keep moving forward and that’s what we intend to do.

“Two years ago we didn’t get a win in the first 10 games. This time we had four points out the first five games and everyone said it was a really good start for Burnley.

“We’ve just had four points of the last five and now it’s not deemed good.”

With four games to go, the Clarets remain five points ahead of Swansea City, who occupy the third relegation slot.

A first away victory of the season would take Burnley above Palace in the table and all but secure their safety.

And despite his belief that the Clarets are continuing to move forward, Dyche is not just sitting back waiting for things to happen.

Dyche added: “It’s my job, the team’s job, the staff’s job to see about the reality of what we’re achieving this season, because we are achieving.

“We have more points than we did ever in the Premier League and it’s now about taking it all the way.

“It’s now about everything we’ve learned over the season and delivering performances in these last four games.

“We, as a club, without a shadow of a doubt are in really good shape going into this last bunch of games.

“But we aren’t naïve enough to think it takes care of itself, because it doesn’t. We have to go and step on and take care of what we need to.”

Joey Barton’s suspension means Burnley will be forced into at least one change as they look to complete the double over the Eagles.

Defender Ben Mee will also require a fitness check after being replaced at half-time during last Sunday’s home defeat to Manchester United with a shin problem.

But Stephen Ward is making good progress from a knock to the knee, while Dyche reports that Sam Vokes and Scott Arfield have both had a good week’s training as they look to return from injury.