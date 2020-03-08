Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Match Previews

Preview: Crewe Alexandra U23s v Burnley U23s

Clarets return to league action in over a month

1 Hour ago

Midfielder Ben Woods is looking forward to returning to league action, as the U23s take on Crewe Alexandra on Monday.

Andy Farrell's side return to action this Monday at Gresty Road, after a handful of postponed matches last month, with the Clarets last featurng in the Professional Development League against Bolton, on February 3rd.

With 11 key members of the squad out on loan, it will be a much younger side once again in Cheshire and with the 23s also facing Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League Cup on Thursday, Farrell may be forced to rest a couple of the older players for the East Lancashire derby.

But first-year scholar Woods, who has featured for the U23s several times this season, admits the side are excited to returning to a busy period of matches and are all raring to go, after February's frustration.

The former Manchester United youngster said: "The group are really exicted to get going again, after such a long period with no league games.

"Quite a few of us obviously played on Wednesday night in the Youth Cup, but now we are back with the 23s, which brings different challenges.

"We are all raring to go and kick on in the last push of whats been a succesful season.

Woods Doyle tussle 2.jpgPictured: Woods in action against Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup quarter-final defeat

"It has been a little bit frustrating at times with no league matches, but we have to just had to stay focused and carry on as normal in training.

"Obviously Wednesday night wasn't the result we wanted, but we have to pick the positives out of the run and move on now.

"It gives the second-year's a great opportunity to go on and push to earn themselves a contract, and us first-year's a good chance to push for a spot in the side for next season.

"But it will be good for all of us involved in this busy week of matches and i am sure everyone is excited to get playing 90 minutes again."

Crewe currently sit seventh in the league table and have won just three of their last 14 matches in all competitions.

Live updates will be avaliable on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial), followed by report and reaction.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Previews

Fenlon: We Must Take It Game By Game

24 January 2020

Youth team winger Rhys Fenlon believes his side must focus on their upcoming Lancashire derby against Bolton Wanderers this weekend, before looking ahead to Tuesday night's FA Youth Cup clash against...

Read full article

Match Reports

FA YOUTH CUP: Mansfield Town U18s 0 Burnley U18s 3

16 January 2020

Captain Chris Conn-Clarke spearheaded the Clarets’ march into the last 16 of the FA Youth Cup.

Read full article

Club News

REACTION: Dylan's Over The Moonan

28 January 2020

Youth team midfielder Dylan Moonan confessed his delight after the young Clarets booked their spot in the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals, with a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

Read full article

Club News

New Dates For U23 Fixtures

17 February 2020

Last week's postponed game with Birmingham to be played in March, with Cardiff fixture put back two weeks.

Read full article

Match Previews

Match Previews

Young Clarets Aim For Cup Upset

4 March 2020

Striking prospect Joe McGlynn doesn’t want to go to Manchester City just to make up the numbers as the Clarets look to keep their FA Youth Cup dream alive.

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: FA Youth Cup Quarter Final

3 March 2020

Tony Philliskirk is hoping his youngsters can cause an upset in their FA Youth Cup quarter-final at Manchester City.

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Newcastle United v Burnley

28 February 2020

The Clarets look to take another ‘leap’ forward as they head to St James’ Park for their 29 February meeting.

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Burnley v AFC Bournemouth

21 February 2020

The Clarets head back to Turf Moor for the first time in three weeks looking to extend their unbeaten run and possibly climb as high as eighth in the Premier League table.

Read full article

View more