Preview: Crewe Alexandra U23s v Burnley U23s

Midfielder Ben Woods is looking forward to returning to league action, as the U23s take on Crewe Alexandra on Monday.

Andy Farrell's side return to action this Monday at Gresty Road, after a handful of postponed matches last month, with the Clarets last featurng in the Professional Development League against Bolton, on February 3rd.

With 11 key members of the squad out on loan, it will be a much younger side once again in Cheshire and with the 23s also facing Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League Cup on Thursday, Farrell may be forced to rest a couple of the older players for the East Lancashire derby.

But first-year scholar Woods, who has featured for the U23s several times this season, admits the side are excited to returning to a busy period of matches and are all raring to go, after February's frustration.

The former Manchester United youngster said: "The group are really exicted to get going again, after such a long period with no league games.

"Quite a few of us obviously played on Wednesday night in the Youth Cup, but now we are back with the 23s, which brings different challenges.

"We are all raring to go and kick on in the last push of whats been a succesful season.

Pictured: Woods in action against Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup quarter-final defeat

"It has been a little bit frustrating at times with no league matches, but we have to just had to stay focused and carry on as normal in training.

"Obviously Wednesday night wasn't the result we wanted, but we have to pick the positives out of the run and move on now.

"It gives the second-year's a great opportunity to go on and push to earn themselves a contract, and us first-year's a good chance to push for a spot in the side for next season.

"But it will be good for all of us involved in this busy week of matches and i am sure everyone is excited to get playing 90 minutes again."

Crewe currently sit seventh in the league table and have won just three of their last 14 matches in all competitions.

Live updates will be avaliable on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial), followed by report and reaction.