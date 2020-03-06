PREVIEW: Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

The Clarets will be looking to serve up a tea-time treat when they face Tottenham at Turf Moor.

A home victory over Spurs for the second season running will lift Sean Dyche’s men above the Londoners, who are currently just two points better off than the ninth-placed Clarets in a congested battle for a top-six spot.

It’s been a tricky week for Tottenham with an FA Cup exit to Norwich City on penalties following three successive losses.

The aftermath of the shoot-out also saw Spurs midfielder Eric Dier enter the stands and get involved with supporters as he was leaving the field.

Leading scorers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are both still absent through injury, while manager Jose Mourinho also has a Champions League second-leg last-16 tie in Germany next Tuesday night to ponder, with his side trailing RB Leipzig 1-0.

On the contrary, the Clarets could barely be in a better place as they look to extend an unbeaten six-game run and get the win that would also take them beyond the 40-point mark.

And manager Sean Dyche insists his focus will remain on a Burnley team which has made massive strides since a 5-0 defeat at Spurs in December – when Kane and Son were both on the scoresheet.

“They are big players and important players,” said the Burnley boss.

“There’s often noise around these games and these teams.

“But they are still a good team. Look at the outfit they’ve got and the players they’ve got. They can still be productive.

“They are on a sticky patch. That can happen. There were some strange goings on the other night off the pitch which can happen as well. I’m sure it’s not ideal but it happens.

“They are coming up to Turf Moor and we want to make the game about us and how we take the game on. We are in good shape, mentally and physically, and we are prepared and ready to go.

“A home game against even a good side like them, if they’re having an up-and-down spell, we certainly want to take on the challenges. We always do.

“I don’t think our approach will change. They will have to decide what they’re going to do, but our approach will be the same, to take on the challenge that’s right in front of us.”

Team news

The Clarets are still without Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matt Lowton, although a return isn’t far away for Barnes following the striker’s return to full training.

Top scorer Chris Wood – who scored the opening goal in the Clarets’ 2-1 home win over Tottenham just over a year ago – could be pushing for a start.

Spurs are likely to have goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris back after two games out with a groin injury.

England international Eric Dier is also expected to play following the events of mid-week.

But leading scorers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min and midfielder Moussa Sissoko are still out.

Form guide

The Clarets stretched their unbeaten run to six league games with last Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Newcastle United.

Since the turn of the year, only the top two of Manchester City and Liverpool have taken more league points than Burnley’s total of 14.

Spurs – just two points and two places above Burnley in seventh place – come to Turf Moor on the back of a ‘four-game’ losing run across three competitions.

Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League games between a Champions League first-leg defeat to RB Leipzig and Wednesday night’s FA Cup exit to Norwich City on penalties (technically a draw).

Jose Mourinho’s side were on a decent run before that, with three wins and a draw in four league games keeping them in the hunt for a possible top-five finish, which may yet be enough to secure Champions League football.

But Spurs have won just once away from home in the Premier League since mid-December – a last-gasp success at Aston Villa in mid-February which took them within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea at the time.

Opposition camp

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho: “The good news is that we hate to lose, and we always look to the next match in a positive way. It doesn’t matter about our sadness, doesn’t matter about our number of injuries or fatigue, although that can be a negative influence.

“Yes, we know how difficult the game is going to be. Yes, we know the game is important. Yes, we know in the game two days after, we have a decisive match in Germany, but we go with everything we have.

“Obviously, I hate to lose, but I have a positive feeling with the players, I believe in them and I believe in this tough match, we are going to fight with everything to win it.”

Match stats

This will be the 100th league fixture between the historic rivals, the Clarets having won 36 times, Tottenham 39 and with 24 draws.

Clarets striker Chris Wood could make his 350th league appearance in English football. His first came for West Bromwich Albion in April, 2009.

Burnley still have their record points’ tally for the stage of a Premier League season.

Spurs are looking to avoid a third successive Premier League defeat for the first time since November, 2012.

Tottenham have won just three times in 20 away league games since their 2-1 defeat at Turf Moor in February, 2019.

Referee

Jon Moss

VAR

Craig Pawson

Kick-off

Saturday, 5.30pm