Back To The Fixture: Burnley v PNE Preview

Build-up as the Clarets prepare for a mouth-watering Lancashire derby

7 Hours ago

This weekend we kick off a special retro feature to bring you a blast from the past via ‘Back to the Fixture’.

There might not be any football at the moment but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch the Clarets.

We have chosen some classic games from the past to re-run and re-live memories of some special moments.

And it all starts on Saturday with an epic Lancashire derby when Preston North End came to Turf Moor for a televised game early in the 2010/11 Championship season.

The Clarets – under Brian Laws – were trying to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt, while Preston would finish the season with relegation from the Championship.

Duff Laws.jpg

Things had started well for Burnley, with just one defeat in their opening four games, but little did they know they were about to hit arguably their highlight of the season.

Laws’ men had been beaten at Swansea City in their previous game before the international break and were determined to regain their early-season momentum.

“To wait for a fortnight – and on the back of a defeat – is a bit more difficult to swallow, but the focus I have seen from the players suggests that we are in for a good evening,” said Laws.

“I have mentioned already that local derbies can never be talked about as a normal game and you cannot prepare for a game of this magnitude as such.

“It has so many of the ingredients that you want in a big game and that means it has to be given that extra special focus.

“We know the most important thing about the game is to get the three points and continue our fantastic home form.

“However, local derbies have other elements attached to them – elements we want to see in abundance – in particular, the commitment from the players who are very much focused and very clear in their attitude towards today. Hopefully you will see that this evening.”

Preston, under the guidance of Darren Ferguson, had lost three of their first four league games and were set to include Keith Treacy in their line-up.

On the injury front for the Clarets, Michael Duff was back in the squad following injury and a mid-week run-out in the reserves.

And Burnley also hoped striker Chris Iwelumo would shake off a knock to play. That could make all the difference……..

Kick-off on Saturday is 3pm with live Twitter up-dates and all the goals in our post-match action. To watch, click HERE

Fixture.jpg


