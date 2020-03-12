PREVIEW: Burnley U23s v Blackburn Rovers U23

It’s derby day as the Clarets end their Premier League Cup campaign.

The U23s face Blackburn Rovers at Curzon Ashton this afternoon (Thursday KO 2pm).

The Clarets can’t qualify from Group G with third place already guaranteed.

Rovers have topped the group and were due to play Wolves in their last-16 tie on Monday night before the weather intervened.

But the Premier League have said the derby fixture – twice postponed due to waterlogged pitches – must go ahead with the Clarets looking to sign off with their second win in the competition.

Rovers – who operate in the top level of Premier League 2 – won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Ewood Park in November.

Both sides are likely to show much-changed line-ups for the return but Joel Mumbongo hopes to help Andy Farrell’s men level the scores.

“I played in the first game and I thought we deserved to get something,” said the striker, who returned to starting action with two goals as the Clarets beat Crewe 3-0 on Monday in their first game for more than a month.

“I know there’s nothing at stake for getting through, but I was told about the rivalry before the last game, so it would be nice to win.

“And with a lot of games to come we want to keep a run going.”

Admission is free for season-ticket holders on production of their ticket, or otherwise £5.