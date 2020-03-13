Club Statement: Coronavirus

Burnley Football Club welcomes today's Premier League statement to postpone all Premier League and Academy games, as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic.

A statement issued by the Premier League earlier today read:

Following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4th April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.

Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate.

Burnley Football Club will continue to act upon the government and Premier League advice on the outbreak and take steps to ensure the wellbeing of staff, players, supporters and general visitors to the club.

The Academy, from U16 level down, will not operate until further notice, while fixtures for the U18s and U23s have been postponed in line with the Premier League programme.

Meanwhile, the day-to-day operation of the club will continue as normal at this stage.

Office and administration staff will report for work and business, corporate and entertainment events are still being staged at Turf Moor.

However, all visitors will be subject to increased screening when they report to our main reception and all other corporate entrances.

The situation is subject to change and any updates will be relayed via the club’s media channels.

Further details regarding re-arranged games and potential refunds will be announced early next week.