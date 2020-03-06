Skip to site footer
Club News

Pope Earns Awards Nomination

6 Hours ago

Burnley Goalkeeper Nick Pope has been nominated for the EA Sports Player of the Month Award for February.

Three clean sheets in four games, along with 11 saves as Burnley won two and drew two of their four league games, helped Pope earn his nomination for the player award.

Pope punches clear.JPG

He will fight it out for the monthly award with Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Everton forward Dominic Calvert Lewin, Wolves defender Matt Doherty and recent Manchester United midfielder recruit Bruno Fernandes.

You can vote for Nick now and all the public votes will supplement the views of a panel of experts.

VOTE HERE

Voting closes on 6pm on Monday 9th March and the winner will be announced at 11am on Friday 13th March.

 


