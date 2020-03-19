Players Back Community Foodbank Effort

Burnley Football Club, Burnley Council and community housing company Calico are urging people across the town to unite to support the town’s foodbank during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

During these uncertain times, foodbank usage is set to dramatically increase across the country. Burnley’s foodbank, which is located inside the Burnley Community Kitchen in Charter Walk shopping centre, has already seen demand increase three-fold in recent weeks.

Burnley FC in the Community has been working in partnership with Burnley FC Supporters’ Groups since the start of the season to deliver matchday collections at Turf Moor for the foodbank. The response throughout the season has been positive, with significant collections taken at every home fixture.

However, the suspension of the Premier League has resulted in the postponement of this activity. The hope is to make up the shortfall via donations from businesses and the general public.

The Clarets’ squad, led by captain Ben Mee, has already made a collective cash donation to the foodbank and this has been matched by the football club.

“We know there are going to be difficult times for people and their families with regards work and income,” said Mee.

“The club is behind people in the community, as the players are. The boys wanted to do their bit to help out. And if there is a need for other things we will look at that, as well.”

Businesses and individuals who would also like to support Burnley's foodbank can donate in two ways:

1/ Physical items can be donated at the foodbank itself. The collection wheelie bins that are normally used on a matchday will be situated outside the Burnley Community Kitchen for the public to drop donations.

Please note the Burnley Community Kitchen will not be open other than for foodbank users – who must have been referred in to use the service – to maintain safe social distancing. Volunteers are not required for the foodbank, as Burnley FC in the Community staff will be safely deployed to the Kitchen to make up the food parcels.

The address of the Burnley Community Kitchen is Unit 83 in the Upper Market Square of Charter Walk Shopping Centre in Burnley town centre.

2/ Alternatively, people can make a cash donation to the foodbank via the following link: www.justgiving.com/campaign/supportburnleyfoodbank

Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC said: “We are all too aware that at this challenging time, some of the most vulnerable in our town will be hit the hardest.

“We want to do what we can to support our community and we hope that through these suggestions, we can offer both businesses and the general public practical ways that they too can help.

“At times like these, the concept of community takes on a whole new meaning. Let’s rally together to do what we can to look after those who need it the most right now.”

Mick Cartledge, Chief Executive of Burnley Council said: “This is a difficult time for our community and the ongoing situation is impacting the lives of all of us. But, for those already struggling, coronavirus – and its societal impact – poses a genuine crisis.

“If possible, I’d ask stakeholders in the town, as well as individuals, to please consider donating items or cash to the town’s foodbank to maintain this important facility for our most vulnerable.”

The items most urgently required by the foodbank are:

Long-life fruit juice or squash.

Long-life or powdered milk.

Tea and coffee.

Tins of soup and cup-a-soups.

Tinned meat and fish.

Sauces, dried herbs and spices.

Salt and pepper.

Tinned vegetables and tomatoes.

Rice, pasta, noodles and lentils.

Tinned beans and spaghetti.

Jars of jam and marmalade.

Tinned fruit and desserts, custard and rice pudding.

Biscuits and snacks.

Tinned or dried pet food.

Toiletries such as shampoo, soap, deodorant, sanitary products, toilet rolls, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Household items such as washing powder, washing-up liquid and kitchen roll.

Baby wipes, nappies and dried formula milk.

Plastic bags for food parcel distribution, egg cartons and jars.

If you or someone you know needs the support of Burnley’s foodbank, please email communitykitchen@burnleyfc.com.