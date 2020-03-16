Neil Hart Steps Into CEO Role

Neil Hart has started his role as Burnley Football Club’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Hart replaces Dave Baldwin, who has ended his six-year stay at Turf Moor ahead of taking up a similar post at the EFL in June.

Hart has moved across early from his position as CEO of Burnley FC in the Community in a planned transition at executive level.

“Since Christmas, Dave and I have been undertaking the handover process, which has been seamless,” said Hart.

“It’s certainly one of the most comprehensive hand-over processes I’ve been involved in and we have gone through great detail to ensure I am fully briefed on everything from the football side, to finances, to supporter engagement, to commercial opportunities, staff and facilities.

“That has been really good and, clearly, I’d like to thank Dave for that.

"I have worked with Dave for five years and have both learnt from him and enjoyed working with him. I’m sure he’ll be a huge success in his new role at the EFL.

“I’m now really looking forward to getting started. It’s a fantastic club and this is a great opportunity for everyone involved at the club.

“I have been at the club for six years now, I know it well, I live in the town and have good relationships with everybody, from the manager to the board members, to the senior management and a wide variety of supporters and stakeholders”

“Hopefully, many of them know me quite well and my ultimate aim is to have a positive effect on the business while maintaining a common-sense approach.”

Hart takes over with the Premier League fixture list currently on hold until 4 April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenges ahead and, obviously, we have immediate challenges,” added the 40 year-old.

“We know what’s happening with the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

“We will be guided by the relevant authorities, including the Government and the Premier League, who we are talking to on a day-to-day basis and we will do what’s right for the wellbeing of our supporters, staff and everyone involved with the football club.”

Club chairman Mike Garlick added: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to place on record our thanks to David for his service to Burnley Football Club.

“He was invaluable to us in the day-to-day running of the club and we wish him every success in his new role at the EFL.

“David hands over the reins to Neil with immediate effect and we welcome him into the new role as CEO at the club.

“Once the position became vacant, Neil was the obvious candidate for the role and I had no hesitation in swiftly appointing him.

“He lives in Burnley and lives, eats and sleeps the football club and its community, so he fully understands the business and his transition from the Community arm of the club will doubtless be a smooth one.”

Clarets Player will have an interview with Neil later this week, on club channels.