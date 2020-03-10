Mee: We Know What We Can Do

Ben Mee is happy for the Clarets to keep flying under the radar as they continue to make their presence felt in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche’s men are on the brink of securing a fifth successive season in the top flight.

With nine games to go, they are also just four points behind the sixth-placed club.

But it’s points not plaudits that continue to matter more to Mee.

“We don’t mind what credit we get,” said the Clarets’ skipper.

“We know what we can do, how we can play. There’s a perception of how we play and what we do.

“We create chances, we play football and we win games. We’re a good solid unit, we play hard and work hard for each other, that’s a big part of a game. We’ve got quality players as well.

“I think other people speak about us a little bit negatively, but we don’t mind that either because we take teams by surprise.

“You come up against us and I think they’re surprised how well we play and what we can do.”

The Clarets have taken points from European hopefuls Leicester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur during their current seven-match unbeaten run which has lifted them into the top half of the table.

They face another tough test at second-placed Manchester City on Saturday with Mee focused on that as another step towards a possible big finish.

“Anything can happen; the belief we have in the squad, the run we’re on and the games we have coming up as well,” added the defender.

“I think we can challenge for something good and maybe equal what we achieved a couple of years ago, but we’re looking at the next game, taking it one at a time.

“We’re really good at doing that, taking each game as it comes. We want to keep that going.

“The belief is there and the unity and the mentality of the team can really take us far.”