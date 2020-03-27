Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Joint Statement: PL, EFL and PFA

Football bodies comes together to discuss way forward

10 Hours ago

The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the growing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was stressed that the thoughts of all three organisations continue to be with everyone affected by the virus.

The Premier League, EFL and PFA agreed that difficult decisions will have to be taken in order to mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in England and agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions.

The leagues will not recommence until April 30 at the earliest. They will only do so when it is safe and conditions allow.

Further meetings will take place next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Dyche: We're Doing What We Can

13 Hours ago

Sean Dyche says his players are ‘ticking over’ as they wait for any possible green light to resume their Premier League campaign.

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Crystal Palace v Burnley

14 Hours ago

Sean Dyche's men head to Crystal Palace in search of their first Premier League away win of the season - and what a time it would be to get it...

Read full article

Club News

It's Good To Talk!

26 March 2020

The Clarets’ squad is hitting the phones to stay in touch with fans and older members of the community.

Read full article

Club News

Freddie Smith: 1942-2020

26 March 2020

Burnley Football Club is saddened to hear of the loss of former Clarets player Frederick (Freddie) Smith at the age of 77.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dyche: We're Doing What We Can

13 Hours ago

Sean Dyche says his players are ‘ticking over’ as they wait for any possible green light to resume their Premier League campaign.

Read full article

Club News

It's Good To Talk!

26 March 2020

The Clarets’ squad is hitting the phones to stay in touch with fans and older members of the community.

Read full article

Club News

Freddie Smith: 1942-2020

26 March 2020

Burnley Football Club is saddened to hear of the loss of former Clarets player Frederick (Freddie) Smith at the age of 77.

Read full article

Club News

Club Statement: Casual Workers' Pay

26 March 2020

Burnley Football Club can confirm that it will continue to pay all matchday and non-matchday casual workers during the current football shutdown brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read full article

View more