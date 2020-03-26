Skip to site footer
It's Good To Talk!

Clarets players pick up the phone to help keep spirits raised

1 Hour ago

CORKY CALLING | Fans Get Surprise Call

Jack Cork calls Clarets fans stuck at home during quarantine.

The Clarets’ squad is hitting the phones to stay in touch with fans and older members of the community.

With a Government-led shutdown in force, some people – and particularly the older generation – may feel isolated in their homes.

And so to help them feel connected and aware of what’s going on inside and beyond the football world, the players have been ringing for a friendly chat.

Captain Ben Mee and Jack Cork set the ball rolling with calls to local people who attend Burnley FC in the Community’s Extra Time club at Turf Moor, which is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“At this difficult time, it’s important for us all to do what we can to help,” said Mee.

“Trying to keep everyone fit and healthy is the most important thing, but that can lead to other issues such as loneliness and isolation.

“Hopefully this will raise spirits for those getting the calls and those able to watch the clips and it was really nice to speak directly to someone so appreciative of the chance to chat.”

To watch and share Jack Cork’s conversation with season-ticket holders Pete and Carol Holden, click on the video above.

And keep following our social media channels for other phone calls from the Clarets’ players.


