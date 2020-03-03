Forty Points The Right Fit For Taylor

Charlie Taylor is eyeing 40 points to set up a big finish to the season.

The Clarets took their total to 38 as a 0-0 draw at Newcastle United last Saturday extended their unbeaten run to six games.

No Burnley team has amassed this tally of points with 10 games still to go in a Premier League season.

And Taylor hopes getting past the 40-mark can lead to even better things after a remarkable transformation in fortunes following a testing mid-winter run which had brought seven defeats in nine games before high-flying Leicester City were beaten at Turf Moor in mid-January.

“We’re on a good run as a team. That’s six unbeaten now, with four wins, and we want to keep that going,” said Taylor, whose outstanding personal form reflects that of Sean Dyche’s side.

“As a performance at Newcastle we weren’t best pleased, but we’ll take a point, remain unbeaten and carry on.

“With wins confidence comes and with every win and every point that helps.

“The Leicester game at home was huge. We were losing at half time and to come back from that has played a part and kick-started it.

“And then to go away to Old Trafford and win was huge and we’ve just gone on from there and we’re in a lot brighter position.

“For Burnley, I think our main goal is to stay up so every year we set ourselves the target of 40 points, which is the safety mark.

“And then if we hit that early then you have to change your targets and try to get as high up the league as possible, whether that be a top-half finish or even a Europa League spot, then that’s always brilliant.

“But I think at the start of every season the main aim is to get 40 points and if we hit that, kick on and set new ones.”

The Clarets missed out on a hat-trick of wins for the first time this season when they draw a blank at St James’ Park.

Dyche’s men didn’t fire going forward but made sure they wouldn’t leave Tyneside empty-handed thanks to an 11th clean sheet of the season and fourth in the past five games.

Only champions-elect Liverpool have kept more with a dozen – although Clarets’ number- one Nick Pope leads Reds’ keeper Alisson by one in the individual standings in the race to win the golden glove.

The stock of the Clarets’ back four also continues to rise at a timely stage ahead of the next round of international fixtures, although Taylor is happy to share the praise.

“The clean sheet stat is brilliant for everyone, not just for goalkeepers or defenders, for everyone involved,” added the left-back.

“If you keep a clean sheet, you’re going to have a good chance of winning the game.

“We defend from the front. Our strikers have an incredible work-rate, the two lads in midfield – Corky and Westy – who work their socks off and the wingers.

“You can’t just put in the keeper and the back four, it’s down to everyone.”