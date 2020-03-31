Skip to site footer
England U21 Qualifier - Refund Process

9 Hours ago

Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic the England U21 v Turkey U21 fixture, set to be hosted at Turf Moor on Monday 30th March, is now confirmed as cancelled. 

All supporters who purchased tickets for the game will be refunded for the cost of their tickets in full. 

Supporters who purchased online, or over the phone, using a credit/debit card, will have the refund automatically processed back onto the card used for purchase. 

Supporters who purchased tickets in person, at the Turf Moor ticket office, will also be due a full refund once the ticket office reopens when Government restrictions are lifted. 

Alternatively any supporters who purchased tickets in person at the Ticket Office may request for a refund to be sent directly to their bank account using the option below:

We will endeavour to get refunds processed as quickly as possible, but due to the unprecedented situation caused by the COVID-19 outbreak this may not happen as quickly as normal and we thank you for your patience. 

Any groups sales or hospitality purchases for this game will be contacted directly by the club to arrange a refund in due course.

If you paid for your England U21 tickets in person at the Ticket Office and do not want to wait for the ticket office to reopen, please use the link below to request a refund to your bank.

PURCHASED IN PERSON REFUNDS


