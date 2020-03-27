Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Dyche: We're Doing What We Can

Clarets working through shutdown to keep players safe and ready when times comes

13 Hours ago

Sean Dyche says his players are ‘ticking over’ as they wait for any possible green light to resume their Premier League campaign.

With football on hold and strict movement guidelines in place to try and combat the spread of coronavirus infection, the Clarets’ squad is working from home.

They are in close contact with sport science, fitness and nutrition staff from the club as they follow individual training programmes.

And Dyche is looking to do what’s best to keep his players ready to deal with the current situation and what may follow.  

“Firstly, health and well-being is important. Not just to them, but to everyone, so we are playing our part in that. That’s everyone’s prime concern,” said the Burnley manager.

“And behind that is having that bit of structure to their day the best they can.

Dyche presser pre-Tottenham March 2020.jpg

“We’re just looking to do what we can. We’ve got to be flexible with our thinking and flexible with our planning. We know that.

“We are trying to frame it as being a training break. They are really just ticking over at this stage. The idea is training plans and different ideas for them to keep them motivated and basically fit.

“We’re not looking for true fitness, we’re looking for basic fitness so, hopefully, when it all resumes, they are ready to fast-track into the season as needs be.

“As we monitor the on-going situation, training will become more structured and prescriptive as it normally would in preparation for pre-season to make sure when we return to training we can get started again quickly and safely without a high risk of injury.”

The Premier League is currently in shutdown until 30 April at the earliest with the league keeping that date under constant review.

The intention is to resume the 2019/20 campaign when it is safe and possible to do so in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dyche added: “Everyone is waiting for the world to re-start, but we do appreciate there’s a much bigger picture than football so we will adhere to the rules and guidelines while also keeping a level of fitness and that kind of mental motivation to get ready to go if and when we get the clearance.

“We’re all waiting for the green light. If that green light comes, we’ll be ready to start ramping it up ready for the season to resume.

“We’ll wait and see whether that does come, but we’re hopeful it will.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Win A Unique Piece of Burnley FC Art

29 November 2019

A unique piece of art featuring Sean Dyche is to be auctioned off for charity.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: We're A Cautionary Tale

19 October 2019

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Take Nothing For Granted

18 October 2019

Sean Dyche admits it’s ‘so far, so good’ for his Clarets as they return to action with a trip to early eye-catchers Leicester City.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Hails "Fantastic Mentality"

19 January 2020

Sean Dyche hailed a “fantastic mentality” as Burnley battled back from behind to win a Turf Moor thriller against Leicester City.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Joint Statement: PL, EFL and PFA

10 Hours ago

The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the growing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full article

Club News

It's Good To Talk!

26 March 2020

The Clarets’ squad is hitting the phones to stay in touch with fans and older members of the community.

Read full article

Club News

Freddie Smith: 1942-2020

26 March 2020

Burnley Football Club is saddened to hear of the loss of former Clarets player Frederick (Freddie) Smith at the age of 77.

Read full article

Club News

Club Statement: Casual Workers' Pay

26 March 2020

Burnley Football Club can confirm that it will continue to pay all matchday and non-matchday casual workers during the current football shutdown brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read full article

View more