Dyche: We're Doing What We Can

Sean Dyche says his players are ‘ticking over’ as they wait for any possible green light to resume their Premier League campaign.

With football on hold and strict movement guidelines in place to try and combat the spread of coronavirus infection, the Clarets’ squad is working from home.

They are in close contact with sport science, fitness and nutrition staff from the club as they follow individual training programmes.

And Dyche is looking to do what’s best to keep his players ready to deal with the current situation and what may follow.

“Firstly, health and well-being is important. Not just to them, but to everyone, so we are playing our part in that. That’s everyone’s prime concern,” said the Burnley manager.

“And behind that is having that bit of structure to their day the best they can.

“We’re just looking to do what we can. We’ve got to be flexible with our thinking and flexible with our planning. We know that.

“We are trying to frame it as being a training break. They are really just ticking over at this stage. The idea is training plans and different ideas for them to keep them motivated and basically fit.

“We’re not looking for true fitness, we’re looking for basic fitness so, hopefully, when it all resumes, they are ready to fast-track into the season as needs be.

“As we monitor the on-going situation, training will become more structured and prescriptive as it normally would in preparation for pre-season to make sure when we return to training we can get started again quickly and safely without a high risk of injury.”

The Premier League is currently in shutdown until 30 April at the earliest with the league keeping that date under constant review.

The intention is to resume the 2019/20 campaign when it is safe and possible to do so in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dyche added: “Everyone is waiting for the world to re-start, but we do appreciate there’s a much bigger picture than football so we will adhere to the rules and guidelines while also keeping a level of fitness and that kind of mental motivation to get ready to go if and when we get the clearance.

“We’re all waiting for the green light. If that green light comes, we’ll be ready to start ramping it up ready for the season to resume.

“We’ll wait and see whether that does come, but we’re hopeful it will.”