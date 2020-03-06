Dyche: The Case For The Defence

Sean Dyche has put forward the case for the defence after four clean sheets in five games helped propel the Clarets to the fringes of the European placings.

Burnley host Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on Saturday evening (5.30pm) looking to extend a proud six-game unbeaten run.

Key to that upturn in fortunes has been the form of his defensive unit, who have helped Nick Pope to a league-best 11 clean sheets, and earned the Clarets goalkeeper a monthly nomination for Premier League Player of the Month.

And Burnley boss Dyche hopes his side can build on that impressive run against an out-of-sorts Spurs heading north on the back of four straight defeats in all competitions.

Dyche said: “I want more clean sheets because that’s a sign you’re certainly doing the defensive side well.

“That triangle of two centre halves and a goalkeeper (Pope, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee) - I think they’re all playing well.

“They’ve a good connection, but I think the defensive unit has a good connection no matter who plays.

“Of course, if you get a clean sheet you get points, at least one and it’s nice to know that went we don’t do as well with the attacking side of the game we’ve still got that base to build from.”

Jose Mourinho’s side exited the FA Cup in midweek following a penalty shoot-out defat at home to Norwich.

That followed a Champions league first-leg defeat at home to Leipzig and back-to-back Premier league losses to Chelsea and Wolves.

But despite being without talismanic front-pair Son Hueng-Min and Harry Kane, Dyche is well aware of the quality the opponents possess.

He added: “I think they’ve had a tough run with a lot of things and injuries have affected it.

“They’ve been unusual results for a team of their ilk, after they’ve been very strong for the last few years.

“It’s fair to say they are missing two very good players, but the reality of even the top managers - when they lose players through injury and get challenges outside of having a fully-fit squad - is that it’s tough.

“It’s refreshing to remind ourselves that management is not an easy task, whether you’re the superpower managers of the world or whether you’re learning and trying to improve, like myself.

“It’s still a big challenge, even for the people who seemingly have every answer, and it’s hard to have every answer in football.

“That being said, I think we have to remind ourselves there’s no easy games and we’re still going to have to play well because it’s still Tottenham.”

