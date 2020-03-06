Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Dyche: The Case For The Defence

5 Hours ago

Sean Dyche has put forward the case for the defence after four clean sheets in five games helped propel the Clarets to the fringes of the European placings.

Burnley host Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on Saturday evening (5.30pm) looking to extend a proud six-game unbeaten run.

Key to that upturn in fortunes has been the form of his defensive unit, who have helped Nick Pope to a league-best 11 clean sheets, and earned the Clarets goalkeeper a monthly nomination for Premier League Player of the Month.

Pope save.jpg

And Burnley boss Dyche hopes his side can build on that impressive run against an out-of-sorts Spurs heading north on the back of four straight defeats in all competitions.

Dyche said: “I want more clean sheets because that’s a sign you’re certainly doing the defensive side well.

“That triangle of two centre halves and a goalkeeper (Pope, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee) - I think they’re all playing well.

“They’ve a good connection, but I think the defensive unit has a good connection no matter who plays.

“Of course, if you get a clean sheet you get points, at least one and it’s nice to know that went we don’t do as well with the attacking side of the game we’ve still got that base to build from.”

Dyche arms out.jpg

Jose Mourinho’s side exited the FA Cup in midweek following a penalty shoot-out defat at home to Norwich.

That followed a Champions league first-leg defeat at home to Leipzig and back-to-back Premier league losses to Chelsea and Wolves.

But despite being without talismanic front-pair Son Hueng-Min and Harry Kane, Dyche is well aware of the quality the opponents possess.

He added: “I think they’ve had a tough run with a lot of things and injuries have affected it.

Tarkowski_AF5_0440.jpg

“They’ve been unusual results for a team of their ilk, after they’ve been very strong for the last few years.

“It’s fair to say they are missing two very good players, but the reality of even the top managers -  when they lose players through injury and get challenges outside of having a fully-fit squad - is that it’s tough.

“It’s refreshing to remind ourselves that management is not an easy task, whether you’re the superpower managers of the world or whether you’re learning and trying to improve, like myself.

“It’s still a big challenge, even for the people who seemingly have every answer, and it’s hard to have every answer in football.

“That being said, I think we have to remind ourselves there’s no easy games and we’re still going to have to play well because it’s still Tottenham.”

Clarets Player will have live commentary of Saturday’s game, from 5.15pm, with Phil Bird.

Day passes are available, costing just £1.99 HERE.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Dyche: So VAR, So Good

24 February 2020

Sean Dyche offered his support for VAR as the referral system again came under fire over the weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Proud As Clarets Silence Gunners

2 February 2020

Proud Burnley boss Sean Dyche felt his side deserved to end their Arsenal hoodoo after coming within the width of a crossbar of victory.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Hails "Fantastic Mentality"

19 January 2020

Sean Dyche hailed a “fantastic mentality” as Burnley battled back from behind to win a Turf Moor thriller against Leicester City.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Focus Is The Key To Cup Success

25 January 2020

Sean Dyche has urged his players to keep their eye on the prize as the Clarets seek to progress in the FA Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Coronavirus: Club Statement

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

McNeil Nominated For PFA Player Award

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Shortlisted For Manager Award

5 Hours ago

Sean Dyche has been shortlisted for the Barclays Manager of the Month Award for February.

Read full article

Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

5 Hours ago

Read full article

View more