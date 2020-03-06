Skip to site footer
Dyche Shortlisted For Manager Award

5 Hours ago

Sean Dyche has been shortlisted for the Barclays Manager of the Month Award for February.

Dyche – who last won the manager’s award in March 2018 as the Clarets closed in on a place in Europe – is up against Mikel Arteta of Arsenal, Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Chris Wilder of Sheffield United.

The Burnley boss, who guided the Clarets to an unbeaten record in February with two wins and two draws, gained the most points of the four nominees, having played one game more, and saw his side concede just once.

You can vote for Sean now and all the public votes will supplement the views of a panel of experts.

VOTE HERE: https://www.premierleague.com/news/1634481

Voting closes at 6pm on Monday, 9 March with the winners to be announced on Friday, 13 March.


