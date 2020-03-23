Skip to site footer
Dyche On Clarets' Shutdown

Manager outlines training plan as coronavirus puts football on hold

12 Hours ago

Manager Sean Dyche has outlined the Clarets’ approach to the Premier League shut-down as he and his squad deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Burnley’s playing operation has been moth-balled with the Premier League’s last statement confirming that the professional game in England has been postponed until at least 30th April.

That will remain under review and having trained up until last Tuesday – four days after the initial round of postponed matches – the Clarets’ squad and staff have since been kept away from the Barnfield Training Ground to follow their own routines.

“We had put together a plan, but that plan had to be flexible due to on-going news from the Government and the powers-that-be,” explained Dyche.

“Once the situation escalated, and in line with that advice, we changed the plan rapidly and got the players out of the building to return to their families and made clear to them – using the advice of the Government and our own doctor – the simple but effective measures needed for everyone to try and remain healthy and limit the spread of the virus.

“The players will now be with their families for a period, with an on-going plan to remain fit.

“There will be a mixture of fitness work and rest in their own homes and we will continue to follow guidance from the Government and the Premier League.”

Mark Howard – the Clarets’ Head of Sport Science – and his staff have tailored training plans for the players to try and maintain levels of fitness with the league stressing its intention to complete the fixture list as soon as it is possible and safe to do so.

Burnley’s players have been given a provisional date of 6 April for a potential return to training, although that will also be determined by advice from the relevant authorities and any subsequent decisions made by the Premier League.

“That’s also flexible at the moment while we wait for further news,” added Dyche.

“The players have been given training schedules from the sports science team.

“There will also be period of rest, as well, because we have to use this period best we can as it appears it will be quite a time from when we shut down to the next game.

“Our doctor has advised us – alongside the Government advice – what we should be doing.

“The priority at the moment is, of course, trying to keep everyone connected with the club – and all supporters – well by following the guidelines laid down for all of us.”


