Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Dyche Is Manager Of The Month!

Burnley boss wins February prize after unbeaten run

14 Hours ago

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

MANAGER OF THE MONTH | Dyche Picks Up Premier League Award

Sean Dyche's reaction to being named the Premier League's February Manager of the Month.

Sean Dyche has been named the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month for February.

The Burnley boss landed the prize after guiding the Clarets to an unbeaten four-match run – including wins over Southampton and Bournemouth – during the month.

Dyche topped a short-list ahead of Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Chris Wilder of Sheffield United to win the award for the first time since March, 2018.

“It’s important to mention it’s a collective award. I’m very pleased for all concerned,” said Dyche, whose side extended its unbeaten run to seven league games prior to the suspension of the league programme.

“You can’t achieve anything as a manager without your staff and you definitely can’t without the players. The players deserve a massive amount of credit.

“It’s only for February but since the middle of January, when we started to turn things around, we’ve had big results against big teams.

“You always get a bit greedy and there were probably a couple of points left out there, whether it was the Arsenal game or the Tottenham game.

“I think we could have won either of them, but there’s been a lot of good work done by the players and my staff.

“It is a bit of cliché to recognise everyone, but it’s true. Without the whole team – the playing team and the team behind the team – you don’t win anything.”

 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Win A Unique Piece of Burnley FC Art

29 November 2019

A unique piece of art featuring Sean Dyche is to be auctioned off for charity.

Read full article

Club News

Clarets' Fightback Dyche's Finest Hour

23 December 2019

Sean Dyche has described last season’s rescue mission as his biggest achievement as Burnley boss as the Clarets prepare to go full circle against Everton.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Frustrated At Everton Loss

26 December 2019

Sean Dyche insisted he was more frustrated than disappointed after the Clarets came close to spoiling Carlo Ancelotti’s big day.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Take Nothing For Granted

18 October 2019

Sean Dyche admits it’s ‘so far, so good’ for his Clarets as they return to action with a trip to early eye-catchers Leicester City.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

SALE | Free standard delivery & new sale items!

14 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Neil Hart Steps Into CEO Role

16 March 2020

Read full article

Club News

Vydra Is Player Of The Month

16 March 2020

Matej Vydra has been chosen as the Clarets’ LoveBet Player of the Month for February.

Read full article

Club News

Club Statement: Coronavirus

13 March 2020

Burnley Football Club welcomes today's Premier League statement to postpone all Premier League and Academy games, as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic.

Read full article

View more