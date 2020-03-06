Coronavirus: Club Statement

Due to the ongoing situation regarding the risk of Coronavirus, Burnley Football Club kindly requests all supporters maintain good levels of hygiene as advised by the NHS, to avoid possible infection and spreading.

The club will have extra hand-sanitisers located in toilets and corporate facilities around Turf Moor this weekend and for the foreseeable future. Further advice is provided below.

However, following Premier League advice and in order to protect the players of both teams and, in turn, the integrity and continuation of the Premier League, the club has put in place a number of precautions, leading to a number of normal matchday activities being cancelled for the foreseeable future.

Players will no longer participate in the pre-match handshake before kick-off

Pre-match ground tours of Turf Moor will no longer be undertaken

Player autograph areas at Turf Moor will be closed and players will not be available for autographs or selfies.

While we understand this may cause some inconvenience, the continued health of supporters, staff and players at Burnley Football Club, and of visiting teams, is of paramount importance, and we ask for your understanding around this issue.

Premier League advice for supporters

The Premier League has issued an update to fans travelling to fixtures this weekend following guidance provided by the Government and the NHS to help control the impact of the Coronovirus outbreak.

While the risk to the public has risen from low to moderate this week, at present there is no immediate rationale to close or cancel sporting events as they are not seen by the medical authorities as a major contributory factor in the spread of the virus. This advice could change at any moment, so we ask all fans to take care of themselves, their families and friends by following some basic rules.

The NHS is encouraging people to maintain good hygiene to avoid possible infection of spreading of the virus which includes:

Washing your hands with soap and water often - do this for at least 20 seconds

Always wash your hands when you get to work or home

Use hand sanitiser gel if soap or water are not available

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

Put used tissues in the bin straight away and wash your hands afterwards

Try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean

If you have recently travelled to the UK from countries with a higher risk of Coronavirus you should seek medical advice (click here for places). If you have been to one of these places in the last 14 days, find out what to do using the NHS 111 online Coronavirus service.

If you are experiencing symptoms (which include a cough, a high temperature or shortness of breath) or have been to any high-risk areas. the Government advice is to call NHS 111, stay indoors and avoid contact with other people immediately.

Anyone with flu symptoms should avoid the risk of spreading their infection by staying at home and recovering.

Please check the Premier League club you are visiting for further guidance or information they may provide ahead of this weekend's fixtures.

This guidance will be continually assessed and monitored and further updates will be issued when appropriate.

You can also visit here for the latest NHS updates.

We are relying on everyone to play their part and be transparent about any potential level of risk. It will help you, and help keep fans in the stadium on matchday.