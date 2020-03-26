Club Statement: Casual Workers' Pay

Burnley Football Club can confirm that it will continue to pay all matchday and non-matchday casual workers during the current football shutdown brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League is currently suspended until 30th April at the earliest – a situation which remains under constant review – with some Burnley FC staff currently working from home, in accordance with Government guidelines.

All football clubs face a continuing number of match postponements, but the Clarets will continue to pay all casual non-matchday and matchday workers during this period of uncertainty.

This also applies to casual workers employed by Burnley FC in the Community.

Chief Executive Officer, Neil Hart, said: “This is a difficult time for everyone and we wanted to reassure those who work in casual roles on either a matchday or non-matchday for Burnley Football Club that they will not be financially disadvantaged by the current situation.

“Our over-riding priority is to look after the well-being of our staff and their families during this testing time and we hope this will provide some comfort and reassurance.”

Burnley Football Club also hopes supporters stay safe and well by following the advice of the Government and the NHS and look forward to the day we can welcome you all back to Turf Moor.