Club News

Clarets Open Doors To NHS

Turf Moor to offer extra capacity and welcome NHS heroes when football resumes

Just now

Burnley Football Club is making facilities available to the NHS to cope with potential added demands of the coronavirus pandemic and will be getting fully behind football’s tribute to NHS workers when the sport resumes.

Parts of Turf Moor – starting with the Elite Training Centre adjacent to the stadium – will be opened to the East Lancashire Hospital Trust to help them deal with any necessary extra hospital capacity in and around Burnley.

The Clarets are fully committed to working with the local health authorities to try and combat both the spread and the effects of COVID-19.

Equally, the club recognises the heroic efforts of NHS staff operating on a day-to-day basis to treat patients and try and cope with the crisis and the threat to public health.

Brighton and Hove Albion have pledged to offer free tickets for NHS staff for future matches and encouraged other clubs to get involved.

The Clarets will be one of those, with plans being formed to recognise and reward the contribution of NHS workers in our region when football is again being played.

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our area is our primary concern,” said Burnley FC Chief Executive Neil Hart.

“To that end, we will willingly allow the Trust to utilise facilities at Turf Moor to help manage their demand in any way we can.

“Beyond that, when football resumes we will be paying our own tribute and saying thanks to the key workers of the NHS for the incredible jobs they are doing.

“Final plans will need to be determined around a re-start of the game but we will be hosting a day of full engagement and participation for NHS employees on a match-day in the future.”


