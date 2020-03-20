COVID-19: Supporter Update

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus COVID-19 threat Burnley Football Club has made the decision to close all supporter facing departments including the ticket office, Clarets Stores at Turf Moor and Charter Walk, reception, catering rooms, and administration offices from Friday 20th March 5pm today (Friday 20th March) until further notice. This is in line with guidance and advice from both the Government and the football authorities.

The safety and wellbeing of supporters, players, and staff at the club is our highest priority and further updates will be available through official club channels as soon as we receive them.

Please note that club staff will still be working remotely where possible to answer any queries and questions you may have over the coming weeks.

The club encourages supporters to keep up to date with the current Government & NHS advice and guidelines around Coronavirus by visiting the following link: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

For specific questions regarding future fixtures, ticketing updates, news updates, and club contacts please click the link below.

BURNLEY FC CORONAVIRUS INFO

We thank you for your understanding and wish everyone well.

