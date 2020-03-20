Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

COVID-19: Supporter Update

10 Hours ago

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus COVID-19 threat Burnley Football Club has made the decision to close all supporter facing departments including the ticket office, Clarets Stores at Turf Moor and Charter Walk, reception, catering rooms, and administration offices from Friday 20th March 5pm today (Friday 20th March) until further notice. This is in line with guidance and advice from both the Government and the football authorities.

The safety and wellbeing of supporters, players, and staff at the club is our highest priority and further updates will be available through official club channels as soon as we receive them.

Please note that club staff will still be working remotely where possible to answer any queries and questions you may have over the coming weeks.

The club encourages supporters to keep up to date with the current Government & NHS advice and guidelines around Coronavirus by visiting the following link: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

For specific questions regarding future fixtures, ticketing updates, news updates, and club contacts please click the link below.

BURNLEY FC CORONAVIRUS INFO

We thank you for your understanding and wish everyone well.

 

Keep up to date with Burnley Football Club news below.

Sign up to the club newsletter: https://login.burnleyfootballclub.com/

Clarets Player: https://www.burnleyfootballclub.com/claretsplayer/subscribe/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialburnleyfc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BurnleyOfficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/burnleyofficial/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/officialburnleyfc/


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

SHOP: BOGOF On Polos and T-shirts

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Match Previews

Back To The Fixture: Burnley v PNE Preview

7 Hours ago

This weekend we kick off a special retro feature to bring you a blast from the past via ‘Back to the Fixture’.

Read full article

Club News

Players Back Community Foodbank Effort

19 March 2020

Burnley Football Club, Burnley Council and community housing company Calico are urging people across the town to unite to support the town’s foodbank during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Read full article

Club News

Premier League Statement: Update

19 March 2020

Burnley Football Club fully supports the approach outlined by the Premier League below and is committed to working with the league to get the season re-started when it is safe to do so.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

SHOP: BOGOF On Polos and T-shirts

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Players Back Community Foodbank Effort

19 March 2020

Burnley Football Club, Burnley Council and community housing company Calico are urging people across the town to unite to support the town’s foodbank during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Read full article

Club News

Premier League Statement: Update

19 March 2020

Burnley Football Club fully supports the approach outlined by the Premier League below and is committed to working with the league to get the season re-started when it is safe to do so.

Read full article

Club News

SHOP: Home Entertainment From £6

19 March 2020

Read full article

View more