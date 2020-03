All the trees available for collection from fans at Turf Moor as part of our Evergreen giveaway, have gone on the first day of collecting.

A total of 1,680 trees were collected on Monday, with Charlie Taylor and Jay Rodriguez in attendance on the Bob Lord concourse.

The scheduled collection dates for Tuesday and Wednesday have now been cancelled, with all the trees being taken on Monday morning.

Thank you to everyone who took part and got involved in the 'Evergreen' project and happy planting!