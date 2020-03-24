Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Ticket News

2020/2021 Earlybird Season Ticket Deadline Extended

5 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club would firstly like to send our best wishes to all supporters and we hope you are safe and well. 

We understand that there is an amount of uncertainty regarding earlybird renewals for the 2020/2021 Premier League season. 

As a result we would like to inform all supporters that the earlybird deadline for 2020/2021 frozen prices will now be extended beyond the end date of 31st March, and will remain open for the foreseeable future, for all pay up-front season tickets at frozen prices. 

Unfortunately, due to the nature of the 12-month direct debit option this deadline cannot be extended for supporters purchasing via this method.

Any supporters wishing to pay for the 2020/2021 earlybird season ticket for the 2020/2021 season by direct debit will therefore still need to do so by 31st March. 

We are also aware of supporters’ concerns around these Direct Debit payments for the 2020/2021 season. 

The first payment for this does need to be taken at the end of April, as scheduled, as this is the contractual agreement for all Direct Debit payers. 

However, we understand that supporters may have other priorities during the current climate and, as such, any supporters who wish to cancel their direct debit season ticket may do so, and the club will waive the cancellation charge. 

For full details on purchasing, renewing, or cancelling a season ticket please go to our season ticket hub. 

Season Ticket Hub 

For any general questions regarding tickets please email ticketoffice@burnleyfc.com

Please note that season tickets are only available to buy and renew online currently. We will advise when purchases over the phone are active again.

The club continues to take the lead from the Premier League in terms of rearranged and future fixtures and will update supporters as soon as we know more information. 

As always, we encourage supporters to stay safe and to follow the Government and NHS advice and guidelines around the Coronavirus. https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

We thank you for your ongoing support


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Scouts Still Have Eye On The Ball

1 Hour ago

While the Clarets and football in general undergoes a shutdown, there is one side of the club’s playing operation that is able to work overtime – the scouting department.

Read full article

Club News

Stay Safe, Says Skipper

23 Hours ago

Clarets captain Ben Mee has urged everyone to stay safe as he joins the masses working from home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche On Clarets' Shutdown

23 March 2020

Manager Sean Dyche has outlined the Clarets’ approach to the Premier League shut-down as he and his squad deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Read full article

Club News

How BFCitC Is Supporting The Community

23 March 2020

Read full article

Ticket News

Ticket News

TICKETS: Crystal Palace v Burnley

6 March 2020

Everything you need to know relating to tickets for the Clarets trip to Selhurst Park in April

Read full article

Ticket News

FROZEN: Earlybird Season Ticket Deadline This Month

5 March 2020

The only way to freeze your price for the 2020/2021 league season

Read full article

Ticket News

TICKETS: All Home Games Now On Sale

4 March 2020

All the latest information relating to our home games for the 2019/20 season.

Read full article

Ticket News

IMPORTANT: Cricket Field Stand Season Tickets Notice

27 February 2020

Important notice - Cricket Field Stand - direct debit payers

Read full article

View more