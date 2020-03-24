2020/2021 Earlybird Season Ticket Deadline Extended

Burnley Football Club would firstly like to send our best wishes to all supporters and we hope you are safe and well.

We understand that there is an amount of uncertainty regarding earlybird renewals for the 2020/2021 Premier League season.

As a result we would like to inform all supporters that the earlybird deadline for 2020/2021 frozen prices will now be extended beyond the end date of 31st March, and will remain open for the foreseeable future, for all pay up-front season tickets at frozen prices.

Unfortunately, due to the nature of the 12-month direct debit option this deadline cannot be extended for supporters purchasing via this method.

Any supporters wishing to pay for the 2020/2021 earlybird season ticket for the 2020/2021 season by direct debit will therefore still need to do so by 31st March.

We are also aware of supporters’ concerns around these Direct Debit payments for the 2020/2021 season.

The first payment for this does need to be taken at the end of April, as scheduled, as this is the contractual agreement for all Direct Debit payers.

However, we understand that supporters may have other priorities during the current climate and, as such, any supporters who wish to cancel their direct debit season ticket may do so, and the club will waive the cancellation charge.

For full details on purchasing, renewing, or cancelling a season ticket please go to our season ticket hub.

Season Ticket Hub

For any general questions regarding tickets please email ticketoffice@burnleyfc.com

Please note that season tickets are only available to buy and renew online currently. We will advise when purchases over the phone are active again.

The club continues to take the lead from the Premier League in terms of rearranged and future fixtures and will update supporters as soon as we know more information.

As always, we encourage supporters to stay safe and to follow the Government and NHS advice and guidelines around the Coronavirus. https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

We thank you for your ongoing support