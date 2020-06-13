Vydra On Target In Turf Tune-Up

Matej Vydra showed he is still in the groove with another goal as the Clarets drew with Lancashire neighbours Preston in a warm-up game at Turf Moor.

Vydra is still the holder of the Budweiser Premier League’s goal-of-the-month award after taking the last prize before lockdown thanks to his stunning winner at Southampton in February.

And following a brace in a mid-week training ground game, the striker was on target again as the Clarets stepped up their preparations for the Premier League re-start.

Vydra struck with an explosive finish just after a quarter-of-an-hour, showing a fine first touch before getting the ball out of his feet and crashing a left-footer into the roof of the net from 15 yards out.

It wasn’t enough to give the Clarets victory as North End – who resume their play-off push in the Championship at Luton Town next Saturday – hit back just after the break through Scott Sinclair’s fine solo effort.

But boss Sean Dyche will have been pleased to see many of his senior men get a run-out and seemingly come through unscathed with more valuable game-time in their legs.

The Clarets, who re-start at Manchester City on Monday, 22 June, had chances to win it in the second half, with Vydra a regular goal threat.

But he was denied by an excellent save from North End keeper Declan Rudd, who also made a fine one-handed stop to keep out an effort from Jay Rodriguez.

Nick Pope was not as busy at the other end but made a superb late double save as Sinclair looked to get on the scoresheet again.

The Clarets made a number of changes after the break to spread the load on a beneficial afternoon which also allowed them to get a feel for a near-empty Turf Moor ahead of the behind-closed-door league fixtures, with the mandatory restrictions and protocols around Covid-19 also fully in place.