Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Turf Moor Shut On Thursday For Matchday

2 Hours ago

The Clarets return to Premier League action on Thursday evening this week to take on Watford.

This is just a kindly reminder, that due to Coronavirus restrictions, all the remaining Premier League games for the 2019/2020 season are being played behind closed doors so we ask all supporters to watch & support from home.

Both the Clarets Store and the Turf Moor Ticket Office will be shut for the whole of Thursday to allow for the matchday operations team to work under restricted Coronavirus guidelines, and reopen again on Friday 26th at 10am. We apologise for any inconvenience.

Purchases for retail and merchandise can still be made online from the comfort of your own home at: https://shop.burnleyfc.com/

You can watch the Clarets live on Sky Sports, or through Freeview on the Sky Pick channel, 6pm KO


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Dyche On Deal Or No Deal

1 Hour ago

Sean Dyche has welcomed the retention of Phil Bardsley and paid tribute to those who are leaving the Clarets at a unique time in the footballing calendar.

Read full article

Club News

Bardsley Signs New Deal

5 Hours ago

Phil Bardsley has signed a new contract to extend his stay at Turf Moor for a further year.

Read full article

Club News

Skipper: We Want To Kick On

7 Hours ago

Ben Mee believes the Clarets’ baptism of fire at Manchester City can stand them in good stead for their Turf Moor return.

Read full article

Club News

Club Statement: One Club For All

23 June 2020

A joint club statement, issued by club Chairman Mike Garlick and CEO Neil Hart...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dyche On Deal Or No Deal

1 Hour ago

Sean Dyche has welcomed the retention of Phil Bardsley and paid tribute to those who are leaving the Clarets at a unique time in the footballing calendar.

Read full article

Club News

Bardsley Signs New Deal

5 Hours ago

Phil Bardsley has signed a new contract to extend his stay at Turf Moor for a further year.

Read full article

Club News

Lottery Results Week 10

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Skipper: We Want To Kick On

7 Hours ago

Ben Mee believes the Clarets’ baptism of fire at Manchester City can stand them in good stead for their Turf Moor return.

Read full article

View more