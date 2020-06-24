Turf Moor Shut On Thursday For Matchday

The Clarets return to Premier League action on Thursday evening this week to take on Watford.

This is just a kindly reminder, that due to Coronavirus restrictions, all the remaining Premier League games for the 2019/2020 season are being played behind closed doors so we ask all supporters to watch & support from home.

Both the Clarets Store and the Turf Moor Ticket Office will be shut for the whole of Thursday to allow for the matchday operations team to work under restricted Coronavirus guidelines, and reopen again on Friday 26th at 10am. We apologise for any inconvenience.

Purchases for retail and merchandise can still be made online from the comfort of your own home at: https://shop.burnleyfc.com/

You can watch the Clarets live on Sky Sports, or through Freeview on the Sky Pick channel, 6pm KO