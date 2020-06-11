Turf Moor Restricted Re-Opening Details

Firstly all the management, players, and staff at Burnley Football Club would like to send their thoughts to all supporters who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and we thank you for your patience in these difficult times.

We are now pleased to announce that from 15th June, following Government guidance the Clarets Store and Ticket Office at Turf Moor will open for supporters.

Staff have been busy following government guidelines and will ensure all the relevant measures are in place to ensure the safety of supporters and staff when they are welcomed back to Turf Moor.

As we begin the process of reopening the Clarets Store and Ticket Office, these opening hours will be restricted to Monday to Friday, 10am-3pm, until further notice.

Clarets Store @ Turf Moor

From Monday 15th June the Clarets Store at Turf Moor will once again open it’s doors to Clarets fans wanting to purchase a fantastic range of Burnley FC 2019/20 kits, leisurewear, gifts and merchandise. The following policies have been put in place to allow us meet the strict Social distancing guidelines:

Social Distancing

Keep a 2 metre distance from any other customer or staff member at all times, this includes when queuing outside.

Follow the clearly marked ‘one way’ system around the store which is clearly marked to assist with this.

Only touch items that are being purchased.

Only come to the store to purchase items. If you need information on anything else please email the store

Unfortunately the guidelines mean that the changing room will not be available to use at the moment, however the 30 days returns policy continues to be in place. For the moment we will also not be able to offer name or number printing on shirts. We hope to be able to be able to bring these options back very soon, and apologise for any inconvenience.

We look forward to welcoming you back to the Clarets Store, and remember the online store shop.burnleyfc.com continues to run as normal for the option of shopping from the comfort of your own home.

Understandably there is a lot of anticipation for the new 2020/2021 kits. These are not available for sale just yet. We look forward to being able to announce when they will be on sale in the coming weeks.

Please note: The Clarets Store in Charter Walk will continue to be shut for the time being, with a reopening date to be announced in due course.

Ticket Office

From Monday 15th June the Ticket Office at Turf Moor will also open it’s doors again. A restricted number of staff will be on hand to process any match or season ticket refunds that are requested (you will need your match ticket and/or seasoncard & Clarets Number).

Please note: While we continue to run at restricted staff levels we do ask that wherever possible any refunds are applied for online. For more information on season or match ticket refunds and how to apply online please click the link below.

The above strict social distancing policies will apply to the Ticket Office as they do the Club Shop (Clarets Store).

Please note that match and season tickets are not on sale at this time.

Match & Season Ticket Refunds

Main reception

The main reception continues to be closed until further notice, however, as always the general phone and email lines for information and queries continue to be covered by club staff, Monday to Friday 9am-5pm.

For more information of how to contact the club please click here