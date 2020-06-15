Turf: Matchday Magazine Now Available To Pre-Order

Turf, your award-winning matchday magazine, returns for the upcoming home game against Watford.

We know you can’t be with us for the visit of the Hornets, but Turf will still be available as your essential match night companion.

Our special 76-page edition is sure to become a collector’s item, as the Premier League returns to Turf Moor after a three-month absence.

And inside, we’ve a focus on the lockdown that has halted football since March, and on the steps taken here at Burnley to ensure the safety of everyone going forwards.

And in a special gallery, along with all your usual features, we throw the spotlight on the Clarets fans following from home, to hopefully inspire the players on to victory.

Turf is available to pre-order now, at the link below, priced at £3 (plus P&P).

https://shop.burnleyfc.com/claretsstore/WATFORDPROG

The issue will be posted out early next week, to be with you when Burnley host Watford on Thursday, June 25.

And watch out for more lockdown editions of ‘Turf’ in the coming weeks.