Sunday Best For Blades Clash

The Clarets face a Sunday lunchtime date with Sheffield United for their Roses’ clash.

The release of the latest round of Premier League fixture details sees Burnley face the Blades at Turf Moor on Sunday, 5 July for a midday kick-off.

Sean Dyche’s men – who resume their league programme at Manchester City next Monday night – then face a mid-week trip to take on West Ham at London Stadium on Wednesday, 8 July (KO 6pm).

And the Clarets’ first Saturday fixture since the restart takes them to Anfield to face champions-elect Liverpool on Saturday, 11 July (KO 3pm).

All fixtures are to be played behind closed doors due to the restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic and will be screened live on television.

Details of the Clarets’ final three fixtures of the season will be released in due course.

Burnley’s remaining 2019/20 fixtures

Manchester City (A) – Monday, 22 June; KO 8pm (Sky Sports)

Watford (H) – Thursday, 25 June; KO 6pm (Sky Sports/Pick)

Crystal Palace (A) – Monday, 29 June; KO 8pm (Amazon Prime)

Sheffield United (H) – Sunday, 5 July; KO 12noon (Sky/Pick)

West Ham United (A) – Wednesday, 8 July; KO 6pm (BT Sport)

Liverpool (A) – Saturday, 11 July; KO 3pm (BT Sport)

Details to be confirmed

Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Norwich City (A)

Brighton and Hove Albion (H)