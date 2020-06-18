Skip to site footer
Sunday Best For Blades Clash

Details confirmed for three more Clarets fixtures

2 Hours ago

The Clarets face a Sunday lunchtime date with Sheffield United for their Roses’ clash.

The release of the latest round of Premier League fixture details sees Burnley face the Blades at Turf Moor on Sunday, 5 July for a midday kick-off.

Sean Dyche’s men – who resume their league programme at Manchester City next Monday night – then face a mid-week trip to take on West Ham at London Stadium on Wednesday, 8 July (KO 6pm).

And the Clarets’ first Saturday fixture since the restart takes them to Anfield to face champions-elect Liverpool on Saturday, 11 July (KO 3pm).

All fixtures are to be played behind closed doors due to the restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic and will be screened live on television.

Details of the Clarets’ final three fixtures of the season will be released in due course.

Burnley’s remaining 2019/20 fixtures

Manchester City (A) – Monday, 22 June; KO 8pm (Sky Sports)

Watford (H) – Thursday, 25 June; KO 6pm (Sky Sports/Pick)

Crystal Palace (A) – Monday, 29 June; KO 8pm (Amazon Prime)

Sheffield United (H) – Sunday, 5 July; KO 12noon (Sky/Pick)

West Ham United (A) – Wednesday, 8 July; KO 6pm (BT Sport)

Liverpool (A) – Saturday, 11 July; KO 3pm (BT Sport)

Details to be confirmed

Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Norwich City (A)

Brighton and Hove Albion (H)


Club News

Claret & Blue Bond and Foundation: Important Update

23 Hours ago

Club News

"AND IT'S LIVE!" | Sky NOW TV Offer For Season Ticket Holders

16 June 2020

Club News

Gallery: Clarets Prepare For Etihad Trip

16 June 2020

A selection of images from Tuesday's training session at the Barnfield Training Centre, as the Clarets prepare to return to action and face Manchester City on Monday.

Club News

Turf: Matchday Magazine Now Available To Pre-Order

15 June 2020

