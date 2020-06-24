Skipper: We Want To Kick On

Ben Mee believes the Clarets’ baptism of fire at Manchester City can stand them in good stead for their Turf Moor return.

Burnley emerged from lockdown with a 5-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium as their seven-match unbeaten Premier League run came to an end.

On a tough night on and off the pitch, the Clarets – missing a clutch of players through injury and contractual arrangements – were overcome by a City side playing their second game since the league resumed from its Covid 19 shutdown.

The defending champions took their goal tally to eight in two games but Mee expects Sean Dyche’s men to be more match-hardened when they entertain Watford on Thursday evening (KO 6pm).

“It was a difficult evening all-round. Football-wise it was always going to be a tough game for us to come back to,” said the Clarets’ defender, who was harshly adjudged by VAR to have conceded the spot-kick which allowed City to lead 3-0 at half-time.

“It’s a depleted squad at the minute and we knew it was going to be a tough night regards the opposition and our first game back.

“They’re a good team with good players who move the ball quickly and punished us when we made some mistakes.

“We started all right. We didn’t threaten too much but we had a good shape about us and we felt comfortable.

“We were ready for the game and we were up for it. We started off well and we’re disappointed to have conceded so many goals.

“But I guess the more games we get, the more errors we’ll cut out. It’s a game in for us and we’ve got it in our legs and we’ll look forward to the next game on Thursday.”

The 11th-placed Clarets are unbeaten in the league at Turf Moor since their New Year’s Day loss to Aston Villa.

And while the restart has been like a fresh start, Mee is looking to extend the impressive home run against a Watford side which drew its first game since restart 1-1 with Leicester City to sit one point above the drop zone ahead of Wednesday night’s fixtures.

“We’ve done well before the break and we want to carry that on into the last few games of the season,” added Mee.

“We need that ambition to go higher and try and challenge for higher places. We don’t want to rest on what we’ve done.

“We’re not 100 per cent safe yet either. We want to kick on. We’ve got ourselves into a good position and we want to do well this season and finish as high as possible and we want the best chance to be able to do that.”