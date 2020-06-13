Send Your Support Back To The Turf

We’ve missed you!

And as the Clarets prepare to restart their Premier League campaign, we know the players will feel your absence at Turf Moor.

So, as we gear up for the big kick-off, we’re looking for you to help show your support from home, in our regular matchday programme.

We’ll be producing four editions of Turf, through to the end of the current campaign, starting with the visit of Watford on Thursday, June 25.

And we’d like to feature as many of you as possible, from wherever you are in the world.

All we ask is that you don your club colours, give the lads a big a cheer and take a picture.

Send your image digitally to programme@burnleyfc.com, and we’ll put as many of you as possible in the print edition.

‘Turf’ will be available to pre-order from Monday, priced at the usual £3, with a digital version also being made available on the day of the game. We plan to have print versions posted out to reach fans on matchdays.

More details will follow, but in the meantime, what are you waiting for?

The lads need your support. Snap to it and let’s see those pics!