Picture Special: Back In Business

With a re-start date in place for the Premier League, the Clarets are stepping up their preparations for a return to action.

Full contact training in larger groups in now permitted in the current phase of football’s training protocol programme.

And Sean Dyche’s men are working hard at their Barnfield Training Centre to be ready for the big kick-off when it comes later this month.

Club media staff have been also back at the training ground for the first time to capture – from a safe distance under social distancing measures – the players going through their paces.

Video footage of the latest training session and an up-date from the manager will also be available to view later on the Clarets’ social media channels as it’s all-systems go until Burnley – unbeaten in their last seven league games – get the ball rolling again at Manchester City over the weekend starting 19 June.

Full fixture details and broadcast schedules will be released shortly.