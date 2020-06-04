Skip to site footer
Club News

Picture Special: Back In Business

Training gallery as the Clarets step up preparations for return

17 Hours ago

With a re-start date in place for the Premier League, the Clarets are stepping up their preparations for a return to action.

Full contact training in larger groups in now permitted in the current phase of football’s training protocol programme.

And Sean Dyche’s men are working hard at their Barnfield Training Centre to be ready for the big kick-off when it comes later this month.

Club media staff have been also back at the training ground for the first time to capture – from a safe distance under social distancing measures – the players going through their paces.

Video footage of the latest training session and an up-date from the manager will also be available to view later on the Clarets’ social media channels as it’s all-systems go until Burnley – unbeaten in their last seven league games – get the ball rolling again at Manchester City over the weekend starting 19 June.

Full fixture details and broadcast schedules will be released shortly.


Related articles

Club News

Extra Substitutes Permitted

19 Hours ago

Premier League statement, 4th June:

Read full article

Club News

Rodriguez Focused On First Game Back

2 June 2020

Jay Rodriguez says the return to full training and a restart date for the Premier League came as a major morale-booster for the Clarets’ camp.

Read full article

Club News

Restart Is Great News - Dyche

29 May 2020

Sean Dyche is delighted with the move to press the Premier League restart button as he plans the Clarets’ return to action.

Read full article

Club News

Premier League Confirms Restart Date

28 May 2020

The Clarets are set to resume their Premier League season on the weekend commencing Friday 19th June.

Read full article

