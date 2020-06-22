Mee: I've Learned A Lot

Ben Mee has been a tower of strength in lockdown and will again be looking to lead by example when the Clarets make their eagerly awaited return at Manchester City tonight.

Burnley are the last to play since the Premier League’s ‘project restart’ swung into action last Wednesday night.

The Clarets’ comeback at the Etihad Stadium comes 107 days since a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur extended Burnley's unbeaten league run to seven games.

And in that time Mee has been at the forefront of the effort to bring Sean Dyche's squad safely back to work and – as Clarets’ captain – part of the league-wide movement by the players to support those leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that put football on the backburner.

“I’ve learned a lot from it,” said Mee, who has been in the job almost 12 months after succeeding Tom Heaton as the Clarets’ skipper.

“It’s been valuable experience to be part of everything that’s been going on as captain.

“Being in touch with all the boys and being that point of contact when people have wanted to call you builds that relationship stronger with the team and with each player that wants to speak to me.

“It’s been a valuable experience and one that’s brought me closer to the team, as a captain and a leader.”

Mee’s focus is now fully on the football as he returns to face his former club this evening (Monday) when the Clarets begin their behind-closed-doors run-in.

It will be totally new experience and Dyche’s men couldn’t have asked for a tougher return to top-flight duty, with second-placed City already racking up a 3-0 win in their first game back and – mathematically at least – not yet ready to hand their league title to Liverpool.

But the Clarets resume 11th in the table following the weekend’s fixtures thanks to an inspired run ahead of the enforced break.

And with Mee hopeful of regaining some momentum, he is eyeing a strong finish to a season that will be concluded in a demanding five-week stretch.

“Three months is a long time and we need to get back to doing what we do,” added the Clarets’ defender.

“It’s going to be difficult, but we’ve been training hard and the gaffer has been working us really hard, so hopefully we can pick up pretty quickly and continue the good form we’ve been in.

“We’ve got some really good games and maybe we can do something really special like we did a couple of years ago.

“Who knows how we’re going to react? We’re going to have a positive mind and look forward to these games and the way we’ve been looking in training, I think we’ve got a good chance of doing that.

“I think it’s going to be intriguing. We look forward to the games we’ve got coming up and we’re looking forward to be able to get back to playing and we’re excited to do that.”