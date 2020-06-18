Mee Is Raring To Go

Clarets skipper Ben Mee is eager to get started after seeing the Premier League return to action after a 100-day break.

Aston Villa and Sheffield United set the ball rolling with a goalless draw on Wednesday evening as the league came out of the lockdown brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

And the second of the two outstanding games in hand was then completed as Arsenal lost to Manchester City – the Clarets’ first opponents back when Sean Dyche’s men travel to the Etihad Stadium next Monday night.

“We're feeling good about it. It's been a long time coming,” said Mee.

“It's going to be nice to be back playing. It's been good to get back training with the lads and return to some kind of normality.

“There have been a lot of procedures put in place to help us get back to playing football, which we’re all grateful for.

“It’s been a little bit different with all the protocols we have to follow around the training ground, but we're getting on with it and we've enjoyed coming into training and being able to do what we do as a job.

“I watched both games and, like everybody, I was excited to see football back on the TV.

“It's going to be a work in progress, but as we go along it will improve for viewers.

“It'll take a bit of time for the players to get up to speed, as well, with competitive game time.

“But the games went well and the second game, especially, was played at a good tempo in the first half. It will get better for us as players as we get used to the surroundings.”

With all remaining fixtures being staged behind closed doors, the run-in to the 2019/20 season is a new experience for players and fans, who are able to benefit from live screenings of every match with built-in viewer enhancements.

Performing in empty stadiums will require a different approach from the players, with the Clarets – unbeaten in seven league games ahead of the shutdown – last up to experience the new set-up as they bring the curtain down on the first full round of fixtures in ‘project restart’.

“They (City) have had a little bit of experience of the environment we're going to be playing in, which is a little bit of an advantage to them as well, so we're going to have to turn up, perform as we can, be really resolute, focused and work really hard to try and get a result at a tough place,” Mee added.

“We have to take everything in our stride regards to protocols off the pitch when we arrive at the stadium and how we travel there and just have to block it out.

“We will go in with a fresh, clear mind and treat it like a big Premier League game that is and we’re all looking forward to it.”

The weekend’s fixtures will again feature a minute’s reflection before kick-off for those who have lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Players will wear NHS badges on their shirts, as well as the ‘Black Lives Matter’ slogan.

All squads, staff and match officials at the opening two games on Wednesday night also took a knee in a collective support of the racial equality movement, something supported by Mee.

“It is a great opportunity for us as players to show that racism doesn't belong in our game and our society,” said the Clarets’ defender.

“We have had good campaigns and good organisations such as Kick It Out, but this purely on behalf of the players and I think it is a really powerful message that we want to send out - we don't believe racism belongs in our game.

“It is a fantastic gesture from the players and a good idea. We all believe it in massively and I know we are all on board with it.”