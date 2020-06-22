Mee Condemns Plane Message

Club captain Ben Mee admitted he was ashamed and embarrassed by a message saying ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ which was flown over the Etihad Stadium.

The banner was towed by an aircraft over the home of Manchester City just after kick-off in the Clarets’ Premier League return.

Moments earlier, all players, staff and officials had taken a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Players also wore the words Black Lives Matter across their shirts as they continue to play their part in the campaign to promote racial equality.

The Clarets’ players – who went on to lose 5-0 – were visibly upset by the sight of the message attached to the Burnley name being trailed across the sky and which was captured by broadcasters and national media covering the game.

The club issued a strong statement of condemnation at half-time with Mee then speaking on behalf of all of his team-mates after the game.

“I’m ashamed and embarrassed that a small number of our fans have decided to put that around the stadium,” said Mee.

“They have completely missed the point and there’s a group of lads in there who are embarrassed to see that.

“It’s not what we are about at all and has missed the whole point of what we’ve achieved and what we’re trying to do (through backing the Black Lives Movement).

“These people need to educate themselves – as a lot of us do – and, like I said, it completely missed the point of the whole thing we’re trying to achieve.

“It does not represent what we’re about, the club’s about, the players are about and what the majority of fans are about, I’m sure. It’s a small minority of people and I’m really upset that happened.

“I’m ashamed and upset it’s associated with our club – my club – and it’s not something we want to see at all in the game. We totally condemn it and are embarrassed by it.”