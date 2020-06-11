Lowton: Let's Make Our Own Noise

Matt Lowton is ready to embrace the sound of silence as the Clarets close in on a return to action.

Sean Dyche’s men resume their Premier League campaign at Manchester City on Monday, 22 June - five days after City are one of four clubs to get the ball rolling in the first two fixtures to be played since a suspension of the league in mid-March.

The rest of the 2019/20 season is to be played out behind closed doors due to the restriction on gatherings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans viewing the games – all of which will be televised live – will have the option of background crowd noise, unlike the players in the stadiums.

But Lowton won’t be using the lack of supporters on game-day as an excuse when Sean Dyche’s men look to build on a seven-match unbeaten run which has lifted them to 10th in the table.

“It’s up to the players to make their own atmosphere,” said the Clarets’ defender.

“We won’t have fans behind us pushing us on so it’s up to us, as players, to make sure we are ready for that.

“We can treat every game like a home game and make sure we are right up for it.

“We had hit a bit of form. It’s unfortunate with the timing but there’s nothing we can do about that and it’s up to us to pick up the momentum from where we left off and push on to as high as we can.”

While lockdown has put the brakes on Burnley’s charge, it has allowed Lowton to recover from the knee injury he sustained when helping secure a point from a goalless draw with Arsenal at the start of February.

“It’s given me the time to get the knee back right, so I’m happy with that,” he added.

“I am back in full training with the lads. We’ve had a couple of games and it’s held up fine.”

Lowton missed the last four games before the break as Phil Bardsley resumed at right-back in a run that brought Burnley eight points from a possible 12.

That took the Clarets up to 39 points – 12 clear of the bottom three and four behind the top six with nine games to go.

“You don’t want to say it, but we are pretty much safe now and it’s about looking up and pushing on,” said Lowton.

“We are in a good position in the league table and it’s up to us to make sure we are ready come kick-off.

“As a squad you are always looking to see where you can pick up points. We hit a rich vein of form just before the lockdown and we will be looking to pick up where we left off.

“We have some winnable games coming up and we are looking up the table, rather than down.”