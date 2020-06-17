Claret & Blue Bond and Foundation: Important Update

An important update on the Claret & Blue Bond and the Clarets Foundation.

As you may well be aware, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have currently had to postpone our lottery draws due to a large number of our members paying cash via a doorstep agent.

While we recognise that many of our agents have gone above and beyond over the years providing a community service as part of their work for the club, we realise that it may not be possible for them to continue in this way for some considerable time.

Therefore, we would like to offer supporters an alternative and the option to pay subscriptions by Direct Debit – this way you will be guaranteed to be entered into every draw.

The Claret & Blue Bond and the Clarets Foundation are vital income streams to the Football Club and all funds raised directly support the Burnley FC Academy and other local chosen good causes.

We are eager to recommence our lottery as soon as possible.

Therefore, we are asking all cash payers to sign up to our lottery from as little as £1 per week by Direct Debit for the Claret & Blue Bond, or £2 per week by Direct Debit for the Clarets Foundation and it’s extra benefits. More details can be found here [https://www.claretslotteries.co.uk/clarets-foundation]

By joining either the Claret & Blue Bond or the Clarets Foundation, you not only have the chance to win CASH PRIZES every week, but you are also directly supporting the future of Burnley FC.

Every week, we pay out hundreds of pounds in cash prizes. In addition, we are also building up to our Annual £12,000 draw later this year (remember you get one chance for every week that you enter into our lottery draws and we don’t want you to miss out). Finally, our jackpot rollover prize currently stands at £2,000 and increases by £500 each week until won!

Our current cash paying members have been sent a letter with the above information on, as well as information on how to sign up via Direct Debit. We have also written separately to agents.

Existing Claret & Blue members who pay by cash but want to convert to Direct Debit can do so here. Please enter 4P04 in the Promo Code box to help us identify you as an existing member.

Not currently a member but want to sign up and support your Club? You can sign up online here:

The Claret & Blue Bond (£1 p/week)

https://paymymembership.co.uk/claret&blue/

The Clarets Foundation (£2 p/week)

https://paymymembership.co.uk/clarets/

We are looking to re-commence our lottery draws in the coming weeks and we would very much want for you to be a part of it.