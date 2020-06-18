Dyche: It's Not Perfect

The Clarets are facing a number of selection headaches as they prepare for their Premier League return.

Sean Dyche’s men are building up to resume their campaign at Manchester City on Monday night with nine games to go in a season held up for three months by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But strikers Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood and winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson will not be in the ranks that line up at the Etihad Stadium, with question marks over a number of other players approaching the end of their contracts.

“Unfortunately, we are down with Woody and Barnesy and down with Johann,” confirmed Dyche.

“They definitely won’t make this early period of these games.

“We’re really working hard with them and you’re going into the world of keeping your fingers crossed when you’ve got so many games in such a short space of time.

“You only have to miss a couple of weeks and you could miss five or six games.

“It’s not perfect in that sense and we have contract situations as well.”

Barnes has not figured since January and is still not fully recovered from the effects of hernia surgery, while Gudmundsson has suffered an injury-hit campaign with a calf problem returning to slow his return to action.

Wood returned to starting duty for the Clarets’ last game – a 1-1 draw with Spurs at Turf Moor on 7 March when the top scorer hit his 11th Premier League goal of the season as Burnley extended their unbeaten run to seven league games.

The New Zealander has picked up an Achilles tendon problem since Burnley’s return to training last month, leaving Dyche short of striking options but still with Jay Rodriguez and Matty Vydra – both in fine form ahead of the enforced shut-down – to call on.

“We’ll have to hope their bodies deal with their injuries quickly and we can get them up to speed fitness-wise,” added the Burnley boss.

“It’s a challenge we’ve been through before. No-one wants that situation but unfortunately it has occurred so we will look to operate with the squad and make it as potent as we can do.”

The Clarets, whose outstanding run since mid-January has lifted them to 10th in the table, also face potential issues over the availability of a number of players whose contracts at Turf Moor expire at the end of June.

None of the quintet of Jeff Hendrick, Phil Bardsley, Aaron Lennon, Joe Hart and Adam Legzdins have yet been signed up, with clubs having until 23 June to agree deals to keep players until at least the end of the season.

“It’s in the balance at the moment and we’ll see where we are in the coming days,” said Dyche.