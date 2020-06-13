FAN WALL | Show Your Support

The countdown is on for the return of Premier League football for the Clarets and you can still be an integral part of matchdays, even from home!

Premier League’s broadcast partners are planning to create a ‘fan wall’ to be used as part of the broadcast for each home and away fixture.

We are looking for 24 fans from around the world to watch the Clarets in action from home and show their support on video. If you’d like to be involved here’s what you need to do:

You will need an internet connection with a device that supports Google Chrome.

Your device needs a working camera and headphones linked to the device.

You will be asked to sign a consent form and code of conduct before joining a stream of the match.

You will be required to access the stream 60 minutes prior to kick off and stay on for the duration of the game.

If you’d like to take part please use the form below, and if you are chosen, a member of club staff will be in touch next week to provide more details.

If you are viewing this page on the club app you may have trouble seeing the application form. Please click here to be directed to the web version.