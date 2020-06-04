Skip to site footer
Club News

Extra Substitutes Permitted

Nine on the bench and five changes allowed under temporary ruling

19 Hours ago

Premier League statement, 4th June:

Premier League Shareholders today agreed temporary changes to the rules relating to substitute players.

For the remainder of the 2019/20 season, the number of substitutes used during a match will increase from three to five players.

This is in line with the temporary law amendment made by the International Football Association Board last month.

Shareholders also approved for clubs to increase the maximum number of substitute players on the bench from seven to nine for the rest of the 2019/20 season. 


