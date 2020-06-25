Dyche: We're Still On Home Turf

Burnley boss Sean Dyche hopes home advantage will still count when the Clarets play their first game at Turf Moor behind closed doors.

The Clarets face Watford with no fans inside the ground due to the protocols in place around project restart.

The result is a totally different-looking Turf Moor, which has been wrapped around the lower tiers to improve the feel inside the stadium and provide a platform for positive messages displayed by the club and fans.

Statistics around leagues playing behind-closed-doors suggest playing at home is not currently such an advantage – results-wise.

But Dyche hopes his side can buck the trend by extending an unbeaten home league record stretching back to New Year’s Day.

“We’ve had a very good connection with our crowd so it is something we enjoy,” said the Burnley boss.

“But, we’re still at our home ground and we still have that familiar feeling of being there and we hope to use that wisely and put in a very good performance.”

The Clarets lost 5-0 at Manchester City in their first game back but Dyche believes getting a first competitive 90 minutes under their belts will help as his side looks to overcome relegation-threatened Watford and climb back into the top half of the table.

“Before lockdown seven unbeaten was a real strong sign of what we can achieve,” he added.

“Equally, you play Manchester City and it’s always a tough ask. It’s your first game and we’ve hardly had a real pre-season.

“I said we must get on with it, so there’s no angle to that, but you’re not as sharp as you’d like and against those big guns if you’re not sharp you can get hurt.

“We did a lot of good things but there were too many mistakes.

“Bounce back is probably the wrong way of doing it, but we’ll just remind ourselves of the things we have to do in order to take on the games that are coming. That was the message to the players.”